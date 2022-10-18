Akufo-Addo's utterances will ruin NPP's chances in 2024 – Amoako Baah

Dr. Richard Amoako Baah

Dr. Richard Amoako Baah, a Political Scientist, has raised serious concerns about President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's response to the people of Kwabre and Manso in the Ashanti Region, who have reportedly threatened to vote against the NPP because their roads have not been fixed.

According to him, such posturing endangers the chances of NPP's next presidential candidate.



President Akufo-Addo while responding to the concerns said he is not threatened by their calls to vote out the NPP in 2024.



“No problem. I am saying people make those kinds of threats; me they don’t frighten me.”



“If you decide to vote for the NDC in the general election, it is your choice and that is not my problem. No one will force you to vote for someone,” he stated.



But Dr. Amoako Baah speaking on Accra-based Joy FM said the President needed not make such utterances.

To him, the President is exhibiting such a ‘reckless’ attitude because he is not contesting for the 2024 election.



“This is not the first time the President has spoken this way and it is precisely because he is not running for re-election…what he is doing is endangering the fortunes of the NPP in 2024 as if he has no stake in it, so he is saying anything. He said it several times, it is not good,” Dr. Amoako Baah explained.



He observed that Akufo-Addo before becoming a President was speaking to Ghanaians to try him but, “this same person is the one talking like this now, it is not appropriate.”



