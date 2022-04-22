Akufo-Addo's wife will deal with moral aspect of Serwaa Broni saga – Ablakwa

Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo

Serwaa Broni makes allegations against National Security

She reiterates having an amorous affair with President Akufo-Addo



CHRAJ, Parliament petitioned over Serwaa Broni's allegations



Member of Parliament for North Tongo, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has defended the decision by the Minority in Parliament to push for a probe into some security-related allegations in the Serwaa Broni saga.



According to him, the Haruna Iddrisu-led caucus was particularly worried about the specific allegation by Evelyn Aidoo, alias Serwaa Broni, made that National Security officials had staged a robbery on her with the view to retrieve some compromising materials she has on the President – who she claims she once had a relationship with.



Speaking on the April 20, 2022 edition of Starr Chat programme, Ablakwa said the Minority was careful about the issue it was pursuing because of the widely spoken about amorous relationship Serwaa Broni alleged she had with Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was a personal issue.



He stressed that such an issue could be addressed by the wife of the president, Rebecca Akufo-Addo and other family elders.

“Let us be clear, we are not going into the morality, as for who is whose sidechick, who is sleeping with who, I mean, those are [his] personal family issues and I am sure Mama Rebecca will handle it with their family elders, that is none of our business,” he lawmaker stressed.



The Minority in Parliament through leader Haruna Iddrissu said they were looking into the allegations the woman made in a recent interview with US-based journalist Kevin Taylor, in which she made allegations against National Security operatives and some politicians.



“It is the allegations about National Security, and remember that the President as the Commander-In-Chief is the Chairman of the National Security Council per the Constitution of Ghana.



“And so if the National Security is staging robberies, we are all not safe; journalists, CSO, MPs, whistleblowers ... who want to expose wrongdoing, they will just come and stage robberies and who knows, you may be the next Ahmed Hussein Suale,” he added.



