Akufo-Addo’s ‘you’re lucky to have me as president’ comment ‘disparaging, insulting’ – Haruna Iddrisu

Haruna Iddrisu with President Akufo-Addo

Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu, has taken a swipe at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over his comment late last month that Ghana was lucky to have him as president.

The leader of the opposition in Parliament said the comments were insulting and disparaging to the people of Ghana who had vested power in him.



He stated that the comment was untenable for a country that was gripped by a general malaise and an economic crisis.



In an interview on Joy News earlier this week, he submitted that Ghana is in its current state, “a society and a country in crisis under the poor, weak leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who has no wit or will and even have the guts to tell Ghanaians that we should thank him for being the president.



“I find that disparaging and insulting of the sovereign authority vested in him by the Ghanaian people,” he stressed drawing in Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, who he accused of having run the economy aground.



What Akufo-Addo said about being ‘the best president’



Speaking to Chiefs and People in the Yapei-Kusawgu District during his official tour to the Upper West and Savannah regions in late August, Nana Akufo Addo said wondered why the district was still underdeveloped even though they keep voting for the opposition party NDC.

“You are lucky you have me as president”, Akufo-Addo is reported to have said.



He, however, assured the gathering that, he is going to heed their cry for development because he is the best Ghanaians can have.



“But Yagbonwura, you are lucky, you have me as the President of Ghana. I’m going to do it for you. In the same way, no secondary school, no Senior Technical School, in the whole of Kusawgu area…”, he wondered.



“Yagbonwura I’m not here in a campaign, but I think I have said enough for you and your people Kusawgu to think about your vote in 2024”, he added.



The comment attracted a lot of reactions in mainstream and on social media platforms.



