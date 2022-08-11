Akufo-Addo sacking Ofori-Atta is like sacking himself - NDC lawyer

Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister and President Akufo-Addo (right)

Edudzi Kudzo Tamekloe, a member of the National Democratic Congress, NDC, has proffered a reason why President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo cannot sack his Finance Minister.

Ken Ofori-Atta has been a focal point amid calls for a reshuffle by critics of the government. He is 'targeted' more so because of an economic downturn and high cost of living - situations government has partly blamed on impact of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war.



For the NDC lawyer, Akufo-Addo will not sack Ofori-Atta because of financial rot known to the two of them, adding that the president wants to handover to a member of his own party because of fear of prosecution if the NPP loses power come 2024.



"Akufo-Addo sacking Ken Ofori-Atta is like Akufo-Addo sacking himself. Ken Ofori-Atta is sitting on a lot of financial rots. The threats from Akufo Addo on breaking the 8 is purely due to fear. Their only security now is executive power," Edudzi posted on Facebook.



No need for a reshuffle now - Akufo-Addo



Responding to the increasing calls for a reshuffle, Akufo-Addo said in an August 8 interview on North Star Radio: “The calls come for all kinds of reasons; NDC wanting to destabilise the government is one. There are people who are also looking for jobs.”



He defended the job his ministers have put in so far, stating: “many of them for me have done outstanding work. Their output has been considerable, and that is what I look at.

“If the output measures expectations, then I don’t have any strong reasons to heed the call,” President Akufo-Addo added.



Calls for a ministerial reshuffle has heightened in recent weeks on the back of an economic downturn that has forced the government to seek an economic rescue programme from the International Monetary Fund, IMF.



Even though the calls have come from the opposition, there have been rising calls from within calling for a reshuffle.



The President’s only reshuffle since coming into office in 2017 was in August 2018.







