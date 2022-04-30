7
Menu
News

Akufo-Addo sacks Fisheries Commission boss

Michael Arthur Dadzie11 Executive Director of the Fisheries Commission, Michael Arthur Dadzie

Sat, 30 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The appointment of the Executive Director of the Fisheries Commission, Michael Arthur Dadzie has been terminated by President Akufo-Addo.

In a letter dated April 26, 2022, the president directed Mr. Dadzie to hand over his office to the Fisheries Minister, Mavis Hawa Koomson, and proceed to collect three months’ salary in lieu of notice.

“Reference is made to your appointment letter dated 3rd October, 2018, appointing you as Executive Director of the Fisheries Commission. In accordance with paragraph eight (8) of the said letter, your appointment has been terminated by the President,” the letter stated.

“Please ensure that you hand over and cease to act as the Executive Director of the Fisheries Commission no later than close of business on Friday 29′” April, 2022,” the letter added.

Below is the letter

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
5 personal facts about Jojo Wollacott you didn't know
Ghana would have won 2010 World Cup if I were the coach - Kwesi Appiah
NPP Chairman accused of defrauding constituents
Here are the five strikers Ghana could send to 2022 World Cup
Asamoah Gyan shows off Adowa skills as Diouf arrives for book launch
Akufo-Addo cause of his own problems - Retired judge
Meet Imani Ayew, the only child of Abedi Pele who does not play football
Yul’s brother blasts a troll amidst marriage brouhaha
Assin North MP’s stay of proceedings dismissed
Two fake Police officers arrested during NPP primaries - Police