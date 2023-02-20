Akufo-Addo saves Ghana GHC6.5m – Ablakwa commends president for using Ghana’s jet

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa (left), Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo descending from presidential jet (right)

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has commended Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for using Ghana’s presidential jet for his trips to Germany and Ethiopia.

In a tweet shared on Monday, February 20, 2023, the MP said that the president’s decision not to use a luxury private jet for his recent trip has saved the country almost GHC6.5 million.



He added that if Akufo-Addo had been consistent in using the presidential jet for his travels, he will have saved Ghana a lot of money and possibly averted the current economic crisis in the country.



“I can confirm from our unimpeachable tracking that for President Akufo-Addo's latest travel to the Munich Security Conference and AU meetings in Addis Ababa, he used Ghana's Presidential Jet (Dassault Falcon 900 EX) for the entire 17hr:53min flight time. He returned to Accra at 11:40 pm last night.



“By this commendable conduct, and having regard for the current luxury VIP private jet market rate, the President has saved the suffering Ghanaian taxpayer some €480,000 (GHC6.5 million) by avoiding his favourite profligate luxury chartered jet.



“This is the prudent presidential conduct Ghanaians have been demanding for years- a sensitive and frugal leadership which could have saved Ghana over GHC100million and perhaps averted the current economic crisis,” parts of the MPs tweet read.

Ablakwa added that it is his hope that President Akufo-Addo will continue to use the presidential jet till he leaves office for the sake of the country.



Our unimpeachable tracking of Prez Akufo-Addo’s latest foreign travels to Germany & Ethiopia reveal that he used Ghana’s Presidential Jet for the entire duration.



His commendable conduct saves the suffering taxpayer some GHS6.5million.



This is what Ghanaians have been demanding pic.twitter.com/4QgfCrxo18 — Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa (@S_OkudzetoAblak) February 20, 2023

