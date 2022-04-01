14
Akufo-Addo says GHC17.7m spent on COVID, yet we couldn't install test machines at KIA - Akandoh

Fri, 1 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Akufo-Addo delivers State of the Nation address

Akufo-Addo says GHC17.7 spent on COVID response

Akandoh challenges Akufo-Addo's figure

Member of Parliament for Juaboso and Ranking Member on Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh; has accused the government of showing little for COVID-19 related expenditure.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo told Parliament during his March 30 State of the Nation Address, SoNA; that over GHC17 million was spent in dealing with the pandemic.

Akandoh whiles contributing to the SoNA debate on April 1 accused the government of misleading the public on the amount of money expended.

He claimed that contrary to the GHC17.7 billion President Akufo-Addo claimed had been spent, records from the 2021 and 2022 budgets showed that GHC20.7 was spent on COVID.

He said, “Mr Speaker, with all these expenditures we could not even install simple equipment at the Kotoka International Airport to do antigen test…as I speak to you now, there are frontline health workers that we are still owing in this country.”

