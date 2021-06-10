‘Akufo-Addo sees Coronavirus as an avenue to loot more’ – Edem Agbana

Deputy National Youth Organiser of the NDC, Edem Agbana

The Deputy National Youth Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Edem Agbana, has accused President Akufo-Addo and his appointees of using the COVID-19 pandemic to loot from the state.

According to him, that has been the motive and intention of this government since the outbreak of the disease.



A Norweigian news tabloid, Verdens Gang reported that Ghana has made a request to purchase 3.4 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine through two businessmen who are selling it to Ghana at $19 per dose instead of the $10 per dose on the international market.



The initial price quoted for the vaccine was US$25, but it was negotiated downwards to US$19, according to the GHS.



This has raised many concerns in the country.

Edem Agbana speaking on Citi TV’s Breakfast Daily program on Thursday, June 10, 2021, called on well-meaning Ghanaians to rise and speak up against.



He insists this cannot be allowed to continue in the country.



“I have always seen that President Akufo-Addo and his appointees see this as an avenue to loot the poor Ghanaian.”



“They just want to loot and loot more. They did it with sharing of the food during the height of the pandemic, the Frontier Healthcare Services issue. So for President Akufo-Addo his men, they see COVID-19 as an avenue to loot from the state.”