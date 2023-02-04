0
Menu
News

Akufo-Addo sending NPP into opposition – A Plus alleges

President Akufo Addo President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Sat, 4 Feb 2023 Source: mynewsgh.com

Singer and political activist Kwame Asare Obeng alias A Plus has accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of working in ways that will make the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) lose the 2024 elections.

He asserted that the election of a flagbearer in December 2023, as alleged to have been proposed by the President, will not augur well for the party’s chances in the 2024 General Elections.

He added that the party should challenge the president on the date of the election of a flagbearer for the party.

“Elect a flagbearer in December 2023 to win the general election in December 2024. How badly can any person treat his party? Akufo Addo does not want to lose his grip on the party.

"But is the party for you? And NPP, such a big party with the so-called men are all scared to tell one 78-year-old man the truth!! You have boys brigade you say, men!! Jesus Christ died!!! Prophet Muhammed died!!! Tell Akufo Addo to his face that he is sending the party to the opposition.

"Ntim and Kodua, (boys SP and his assistant) are chairmen and general secretaries on paper.

"Ahufoɔ nkoaa!!! They are scared that he will find a way to remove them as he did to Afoko and Kwabena Agyapong if they challenge him…,” he wrote on Facebook.

Source: mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
West Hills Mall incident: Victim was to travel to Germany the day after he died – Report
Prophet Oduro reacts to Ablakwa’s release of Kusi-Boateng’s ID cards
New Jersey Republican Party reacts to murder of Ghanaian-American
Suhuyini insists DDE comment is silly, stupid
How presidency spent GH¢191m in nine months
I paid Ahmed Suale’s school fees unknowingly – Ken Agyapong reveals
Jubilee House fights NPP National Executives, MPs over calls for early congress
Tamale South seat is open, but no challenger will get 2% - Haruna Iddrisu
Rev. Kusi Boateng registers new company this year – Ablakwa reveals
I have gone into a covenant with God to deal with Mahama – Akua Donkor
Related Articles: