Akufo-Addo should cut his ‘needless’ expenses and pay teachers – Mahama’s top aide

Joyce Bawa Mogtari

Aide to former President of Ghana John Dramani Mahama, Joyce Bawa Mogtari has called on the Government of Ghana to as a matter of urgency cut its expenditure in order to rake in money for the development of the country.

To her, the fuss about introducing e-levy in order to generate more revenue for the development of the country should not be discussed.



She believes that if the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led administration cut the needless expenses which are invested in the display of pomp, there will be enough revenue to undertake any form of development the country needs.



“We need to also refocus our attention on what we do in terms of our philanthropy because many people are living now below the poverty line and we do also know that most of us depend on remittances from whoever is probably in a better place than you are. It is why this whole conversation around e-levy beats my mind. I don’t think that we should even be encouraging any further negotiations on the matter.

She continued “I think that government itself should cut its own expenditure. Let’s see His Excellency the President telling us that henceforth all the v8, lexus vehicles…that we are going to use two or one or that I don’t want to see long convoys anywhere or that my convoy itself will now have three vehicles with just the essential attachment and not all these fifty or so vehicles.”



Adding further that “there is a way the government can show enormous sensitivity. I think that government has been most unfair to the good people of Ghana and I believe that whatever the teachers are demanding be it allowances, salary increment, they pay in comparison to monies paid by the President for his luxury travels”.



