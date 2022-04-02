Akufo-Addo should have waited for SC ruling before assenting E-Levy into law – Sosu

Sosu says it is disappointing for Akufo-Addo to assent E-Levy
Akufo-Addo as a believer in democracy should have waited for SC ruling
Minority caucus in Parliament file suit to nullify passage of E-Levy
Madina MP Francis-Xavier Sosu has expressed his disappointment with the assenting of the E-Levy bill into law by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.
The Member of Parliament said that the president knowing that the minority caucus in Parliament has filed a suit at the Supreme Court (SC) challenging the passage of the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) Bill should not have assented the bill into law.
He reiterated that Akufo-Addo as a believer in democratic processes and institutions should have waited for the ruling of the Supreme Court before assenting the bill.
“It is quite disappointing that the President being very much aware that the process leading to the passage of the Bill is a subject matter of a challenge at the Supreme Court will go ahead and assent the bill to become law. It is also a stab of the claim of the President to be an ardent adherent to rule of law and due process.
“I believe that the claim of someone who is an ardent follower of democratic processes, belief in independent institutions must reflect in how things are done. So once the Bill has been passed in ways that have been challenged before the Supreme Court, one will have expected that the President abides by the decision of the Supreme Court before assenting to the Bill,” Sosu is quoted.
The minority caucus, led by three MPs, including Mahama Ayariga, Tamale Central MP Haruna Iddrisu and North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has filed a suit at the Supreme Court, asking the court to declare the approval of the E-Levy Bill null and void
According to the minority, the passage of the bill must be overturned because there was no quorum for decisions to be taken in the house after they walked out, during the debate on the levy.
