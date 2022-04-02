Akufo-Addo should have waited for SC ruling before assenting E-Levy into law – Sosu

Madina MP Francis-Xavier Sosu

Sosu says it is disappointing for Akufo-Addo to assent E-Levy

Akufo-Addo as a believer in democracy should have waited for SC ruling



Minority caucus in Parliament file suit to nullify passage of E-Levy



Madina MP Francis-Xavier Sosu has expressed his disappointment with the assenting of the E-Levy bill into law by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The Member of Parliament said that the president knowing that the minority caucus in Parliament has filed a suit at the Supreme Court (SC) challenging the passage of the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) Bill should not have assented the bill into law.



He reiterated that Akufo-Addo as a believer in democratic processes and institutions should have waited for the ruling of the Supreme Court before assenting the bill.