Akufo-Addo speaks after Mion-Lana's death

Mion Delegate President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with delegation from Dagbon

Fri, 19 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has paid tribute to the late Mion-Lana Abdulai Mahamadu following his demise on August 17,2022.

Akufo-Addo described him as a young man, who had a good heart, and was a lover of his people.

He also shared how respectful and obedient he was to his Overlord, Ya-Naa Abukari Mahama II, and how determined he was to do his bid to advance the welfare of the people of Dagbon.

Akufo-Addo made this statement, on Thursday, August 18, 2022, when the Overlord of Dagbon, Ya-Naa Abukari Mahama II, sent a delegation to Jubilee House, to inform me of the death of Mion-Lana Abdulai Mahamadu, the Chief of Mion.

Akufo-Addo urged the people of Dagbon to co-operate to find a worthy successor as Mion Lana as it will be one of the best ways to pay tribute and honour to the memory of the late chief.

Below is Akufo-Addo’s Facebook post

