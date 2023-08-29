Akufo-Addo supports Bawumia and he can’t hide it - Buaben Asamoah alleges

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo (R) and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia (L)

A leading member of the campaign team of the NPP flagbearer hopeful, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, has stated that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is the preferred candidate for President Akufo-Addo, contrary to the president’s position that he doesn’t support any of the flagbearer hopefuls of the NPP.

Buaben Asamoah, during a discussion on UTV’s Adekye Nsoroma with Yaa Konamah Antwi, stated that he can never accept that Akufo-Addo doesn’t support any of the NPP’s flagbearer hopefuls because it is evident that Dr. Bawumia is his all-time favourite.



“Nana Addo has endorsed Bawumia. What are you saying? We all know that he supports him. Bawumia is an establishment candidate. This is very clear, and we can all see it,” he said.



He, however, added that, despite every plot and ploy, Alan Kyerematen has a greater chance in the NPP congress slated for November 4, 2023.



Adding that those who voted at the August 26 delegate conference represent just 0.004% of the greater mass that will be voting on November 4.



“Those who voted are not the kingmakers. They were just handpicked, they are elites. They reign on the top. Even if they are part of the 2000, they represent 0.004%. Do the calculations,” he added.



Outcome of August 26 primary:

At the end of the August 26 super delegates conference of the NPP, official results showed a big victory for Vice President Dr. Bawumia over nine other contenders, ahead of the main primary in November.



He polled 629 votes, coming in first; Kennedy Agyapong garnered 132, placing second; Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen polled 95 of the votes, placing third; and Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto had 36 votes, placing fourth.



Boakye Agyarko and Francis Addai-Nimoh had nine votes each, thus tying for the fifth position.



The rest were Kwabena Agyei Agyepong; 6, Joe Ghartey, 4, Kwadwo Poku, 3, and Kofi Konadu Apraku, 0.



There were a total of 923 valid votes cast.





BAJ/WA



Watch Mintah Akandoh passionately call for a legislation on organ transplantation on The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV below:







