Akufo-Addo swears in deputy ministers, asks them to be loyal to their ministers

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has charged deputy ministers of his second term administration to justify their selection to service in their various ministerial portfolios by their works and to remain loyal to the leadership and direction of their substantive Ministers of State as required of them by the 1992 constitution.

Addressing the newly sworn in deputy ministers at the banquet hall of the Jubilee House today the 25th of June 2020, after administering the oaths of office, allegiance and secrecy to them, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said the deputy ministers have to justify their selection because there are many of their peers in Parliament who have not been selected even though they have similar claims of competence.



“We have launched the 100 billion cedis Ghana cares Obaatanpa project to respond to it (the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic) to revitalize and develop our economy. The objectives of the project demand that all of you gathered here, bring your 'A' game to the table to prosecute it,” President Akufo-Addo said.



“Your success in this endeavor will be a consequence of three things, first, is the spirit of loyalty you exhibit to your ministers. Article 79, clause 1 of the constitution of the republic provides that a deputy minister is appointed by the President in consultation with the Minister and with the prior approval of Parliament to assist the Minister in the performance of his or her functions,” President Akufo-Addo further stated.



“Your basic responsibility is thus, to assist you Minister in the performance of his or her functions. Loyalty to the Minister is a fundamental premise for the success of your work. I will not countenance any acts of disloyalty or subversion of your Minister, for I will take such acts as disloyalty to me personally and by inference, disloyalty to the State and Party,” the President cautioned.



Integrity

In his speech, the President noted that the most critical thing that has to guide the deputy ministers as they go into public life is their individual integrity and the collective integrity of the government as a whole. He urged the deputy ministers to be guided by the fact that they provide public service and not to engage in private gain.



“You have to remember at all times, the solemn commitment we in the NPP have made collectively and individually, jointly and severally, to serve the Ghanaian people honestly and competently. We are called to these public appointments to provide public service not to promote our personal gains,” President Akufo-Addo said.



“An opportunity is being offered you to serve your country in an elevated capacity, seize the opportunity with humility but with determination and perform guided always by the Almighty God,” Akufo-Add added.



Response of Deputy Ministers



In a response on behalf of her colleagues, the deputy minister for Trade and Industry, Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei, assured President Akufo-Addo that they will engage, consult and collaborate with all stakeholders in the governance structure in their bid to assist their ministers to deliver the mandate bestowed on respective ministries.

“We are privileged and grateful to be given these valuable opportunities to serve the country in this capacity and we will give it our utmost best to justify these appointments,” Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei said.



The Appointees



The Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance sworn into office was Charles Adu-Bohene. The thirty-nine (39) deputy ministers who were sworn into office by the President for the Finance Ministry are Abena Osei-Asare, MP, John Ampontuah Kumah, MP.



For the Trade and Industry Ministry, Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei, MP, Michael Okyere Baafi, MP and Mr. Herbert Krapa. Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, MP, William Owuraku Aidoo, MP and Andrew Kofi Egyapa Mercer, MP, for the Ministry of Energy.



The Local Government, Decentralization & Rural Development Ministry had Augustine Collins Ntim, MP, Osei Bonsu Amoah, MP and Martin Kwaku Adjei-Mensah Korsah. Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration had, Thomas Mbomba, MP, Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong, MP.

The Office of Attorney-General and Ministry of Justice, Alfred Tuah – Yeboah and Ms. Diana Asonaba Dapaah. The two deputy ministers for the Food and Agriculture Ministry, Yaw Frimpong Addo, MP and Mohammed Hardi Tufeiru, MP. Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, MP and Gifty Twum-Ampofo, MP for the Ministry of Education.



For the Ministry of Health, Tina Gifty Naa Ayeley Mensah, MP and Alhaji Mahama Asei Seini, MP. Benito Owusu-Bio, MP and George Mireku Duker, MP, for the Lands and Natural Resources Ministry. The Roads and Highways Ministry has Mavis Nkansah – Boadu, MP and Stephen Pambiin Jalulah, MP. Alhassan Tampuli Sulemana, MP and Frederick Obeng Adom, MP, for the Ministry of Transport.



Defence Ministry and the Ministry of Interior have Kofi Amankwah – Manu, MP and Naana Eyiah, MP, respectively. Ama Pomaa Boateng, MP, Ministry of Communications and Digitalization. Abdulai Abanga, MP, Works and Housing ministry, Moses Anim, MP, Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development. Kwaku Asante-Boateng, MP, Ministry of Railway Development



The rest are Amidu Issahaku Chinnia, MP, Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources, Mark Okraku-Mantey Tourism, Arts and Culture, Lariba Zuweira Abudu, MP, Gender, Children and Social Protection, Bright Wireko – Brobbey, MP Employment and Labour Relations, Ms. Fatimatu Abubakar, Ministry of Information and Evans Opoku Bobie, MP, Ministry of Youth and Sports.