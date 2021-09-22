Akufo-Addo takes fight against Guinea coupists to UN General Assembly

President Nana Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has used the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly on Wednesday, September 22 to launch an onslaught against the coup leaders in Guinea.

He condemned the overthrow of the Government of Guinea by the soldiers and urged countries around to defend democracy and constitutional rule.



The President indicated that the overthrow of constitutionally-elected governments must not be countenanced under any circumstance.



“Now more than ever we must defend democracy and constitutional rule,” the president said.



He further indicated that the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) which he chairs is committed to ensuring that democracy is practised in member states.

“Recent events in Mali and Guinea have undermined democracy in the region.



“ECOWAS is committed to maintaining democratic governance in the region,” he said.



ECOWAS in an earlier communique condemned the overthrow of the government in Guinea, saying “ECOWAS demands respect for the physical integrity of the President of the Republic, the Professor Alpha Condé and his immediate and unconditional release as well as that of all the personalities arrested.



“It also demands the return to constitutional order on pain of sanctions. ECOWAS reaffirms its disapproval of any unconstitutional political change.”