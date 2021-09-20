Akufo-Addo to address the UN General Assembly on September 22

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is in the United States of America (USA) to attend the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

While in the US, President Akufo Addo would hold bilateral engagements with some colleague Heads of State; NATO Secretary General, Mr. J. Stoltenberg; top Economist Jeffery Sachs; WTO Chief, Madam Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, and world dignitaries.



A statement from the Presidency said the President would also hold engagements with sections of the Ghanaian and Business Community while in the US.



President Akufo-Addo would also participate in the 2nd Sustainable Development Goals Moment of the Decade of Action, and witness the Signing Ceremony between Minister of Tourism, Dr. Ibrahim Awal Mohammed, and Developers of the Dubois Project.

The President of Ghana is billed to address the UN General Assembly on September 22, 2021. He would participate in the Global COVID-19 Summit hosted By President Joe Biden, and would hold a number of engagements and UN events on Climate change, Health and Food Security.



On September 23, 2021, the President would attend a Fundraising event for Ghana’s National Cathedral.



In accordance with Article 60 (8) of the Constitution, the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, shall act in his stead until the President Akufo Addo returns on Monday September 27, 2021.