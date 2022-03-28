6
Akufo-Addo to address the nation on March 30

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo1212 President Akufo-Addo

Mon, 28 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Parliament to host Akufo-Addo

Akufo-Addo expected to address the nation in accordance with Article 67

Akufo-Addo set to update Ghanaians on the state of the nation

President Akufo-Addo will, on March 30 2022, finally present the State of the Nation Address (SONA) in Parliament after postponement.

The address will done pursuant to Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution.

Akufo-Addo's scheduled date for the nation's address has on two occasions been postponed with the last being on March 3.

Akufo-Addo will be expected to present his plans for the next 3 years of his governance.

This includes government programs and what strategies the government intends to implement, how to achieve them, and also how to rally the people of Ghana towards accelerated national development and progress among others.

Below is a statement from parliament

https://cdn.ghanaweb.com/imagelib/pics/603/60350536.jpg

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
