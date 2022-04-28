0
Akufo-Addo to address the nation on Thursday evening

Akufo Addo 1992 Constitution Anniversary Address President Nana Akufo-Addo's address to the Nation will air on GhanaWeb TV at 5:00pm

Thu, 28 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Thursday, April 28, 2022, address Ghanaians in commemoration of the 30th Anniversary of the Referendum Approving Ghana’s 1992 Constitution.

The televised address will be live on GhanaWeb TV at 5:00 pm.

On April 28, 1992, a referendum on a new constitution was held in Ghana with the main issues bordering on the reintroduction of multi-party politics and the division of powers between the president and parliament.

The referendum also formed parts of moves by the then Provisional National Defence Council, PNDC, Chairman, Jerry John Rawlings to transition Ghana from a military regime to a democratic state.

Ghana has since had political stability under the 1992 Constitutional.

