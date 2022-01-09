0
Akufo-Addo to commission 2-tier Tamale Interchange in March 2022

Year Of Roads 2022 E1641657101641 682x424 1 A shot of the Tamale Interchange that is nearing completion

Sun, 9 Jan 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will in March 2022 officially commission the two-tier Tamale Interchange project.

Contractors say the project is at 95% completion stage and is expected to be completed in February.

The President announced the commissioning date via a tweet on Saturday, January 8, 2022.

The post stressed the resolve of government to continue massive investments in the infrastructural development of the country.

“Roads, roads and more roads all across the country. It’s the #YearOfRoads,” he stated.







“Department of Urban Roads has completed the rehabilitation of the 1.2km Industrial Area Roads in the Tamale Metropolis,” an infographic shared by the President's account added.
