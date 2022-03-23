41
Akufo-Addo to commission first-ever Tamale Interchange on March 29

4e77bc5c 0b56 4f1f 9df3 044c427f1cb9?resize=720%2C600&ssl=1 President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Wed, 23 Mar 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will commission the Tamale Interchange Project on March 29, 2022, an announcement from the presidency has revealed.

The Northern Region is benefiting from the $2 billion dollar loan and a grant from the Chinese government under the Sinohydro deal meant to develop the country which was used to construct the interchange in the ancient town of Tamale.

It would be the first-ever interchange to be constructed in the Northern Regional Capital after a sod-cutting ceremony took place in April 2019

The project is one of the promises of the Akufo-Addo led government under the Master Project Support Agreement (MPSA) between the Government of Ghana (GOG) and the $2 billion Sinohydro Corporation Company of China.

The Tamale interchange is about one kilometre long and links the Kumasi Road through the Point 7 road, the Central Taxi Rank, Central Market intersection with the Melcom Road and Bolgatanga Road.

Source: mynewsgh.com
