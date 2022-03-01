Akufo-Addo to erect legal framework to protect all workers after review of labour Act

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured the Trades Union Congress (TUC) that a review of the Labour Act will be concluded with a legal framework being erected to protect all categories of workers.

Mr Akufo-Add gave the assurance while speaking at the opening ceremony of the labour conference in Kwahu, Eastern Region on Monday, February 28.



He said “Let me respond to the Secretary-General of the Trades Union Congress by saying that, I recognize the urgency of concluding the review of the Labour Act, and erecting a legal framework that will protect all categories of workers and enable government’s programmes to have a positive impact on the condition of life of the working people of our country.



“One such, potentially the most exciting, is the 10 billion cedis YouStart programme which is intended to help address youth unemployment in the country. Government has directed financial and technical support towards young entrepreneurs in the country to develop commercially viable businesses and create jobs for other youth.

“In effect, it will be a vehicle for supporting young entrepreneurs to gain access to capital, training, technical skills and mentoring to enable them launch and start their businesses.



“I thus appeal to all Ghanaians especially organized labour and the business community to stand should to shoulder with my government as we work to return our nation onto the path of progress and prosperity within the confines of our open democratic institutions, which have respect for human rights, rule of law and the principle of democratic accountability. I am a firm personal believer in our national potential, I have no doubt that we have, in us, the potential to rise up and revive our fortune. There are brighter days ahead for Ghana.”