Akufo-Addo to hire jets for next 4 months as presidential jet goes for repairs

In the next few months, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo may have to resort to commercial flights for his foreign travels.



This is because the country’s presidential airliner is due for repairs in France for the next four months, myjoyonline.com has reported.



According to the report, this came to light when the Minister of Defence, Dominic Nitiwul, explained the circumstances leading to this situation to the portal.

“By the end of this month, we will not have a presidential jet because the one we have is going to France for re-service; it’s one of the reasons the President will not use it for four to five months,” he said in an interview with PM Express on JoyNews.



The minister, who is also the MP for Bimbilla, explained that the country's presidential jet has always been used by the president for his travels on the continent.



“We only advised the President not to use it for very long journeys but all the movements within Africa, all the short movements within West Africa, that’s the plane the President uses,” he added.



This comes on the back of the continuous backlash that the Minority in Parliament, led by the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has been mounting on the president for his choice for private jets for his foreign travels.



The MP, who is also the Ranking Member on the Foreign Affairs Committee of Parliament, has been detailing out all the ‘exuberant’ travel details of President Akufo-Addo, a situation that recently forced him to use a commercial flight to the United States of America.