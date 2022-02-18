Akufo-Addo to present 2022 State of the Nation Address on March 3

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will address parliament on March 3, 2022

Afenyo-Markin announces next SONA date

President to address current events in 2022 SONA



President Akufo-Addo currently out of Ghana



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will be in Parliament on March 3, 2022, to present the State of the Nation Address.



The exercise by the president will be in fulfilment of Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution which mandates a sitting president to address Parliament at the beginning of each session of the legislative house and before the dissolution of the house.



The scheduled event was announced in parliament by the Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin during the presentation of the Business Statement for the Fifth Week ending February 25, 2022, on Friday, February 18, 2022.

“Mr Speaker, we expect the president to deliver a message on the State of the Nation on March 3, 2022,” he stated.



The president during a State of the Nation Address outlines the government’s key policy objectives and deliverables for the year ahead and also use the opportunity to highlight achievements of the government, challenges faced and also outline developmental measures for the coming financial year.



Owing to recent events and current occurrences, the president’s address is expected to feature issues on the controversial E-Levy, the spike in fuel prices, labour agitations, uncertainties in the educational sector, among others.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is currently on a 10-day working visit to France, Guyana, Belgium, Germany, and the UK.



He is expected to return to the country on Sunday, February 20, 2022.