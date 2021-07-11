Akufo-Addo to visit Savannah Region

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will begin a two-day tour of the Savannah Region from Sunday, July 11.

President Akufo-Addo is expected to visit Damongo, the capital of the Region where he will be paying a courtesy call on the King of Gonja, Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boresa I.



He will also be inspecting some ongoing projects started in his first term.



From Damongo, President Akufo-Addo will move to Buipe in the Central Gonja District, where he will commission the Accident and Emergency Hospital at Buipe.



He will also pay a courtesy call on Buipewura Abdulai Jinapor II, who is also Paramount Chief of the Buipe Traditional area.

On Day 2 of his visit of the Region, President Akufo-Addo is expected to visit the East Gonja Municipality and the North East Gonja District.



He will pay a courtesy call on the Kpembewura, inspect the progress of Salaga township roads, Salaga water project, Bunjai-Fufulso road and finally commission the Salaga Astroturf project.



He will bring his tour to an end on Monday, July 12.



President Akufo-Addo in his first term made a promise to visit all the 16 regions of the country at least once every year.