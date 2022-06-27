Akufo-Addo travelled widely even as a private citizen – Presidency replies Ablakwa

Okudzeto Ablakwa slams Akufo-Addo for misuse of public funds

North Tongu MP publishing details of President’s chartered travels



Ablakwa, others pushing for Bill on Presidential travels



The Presidency on June 26, 2022 issued a statement responding to recent claims by North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, who has been publishing purported costs of luxury-jet-charters by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The 6-page statement addressed a number of issues ranging from the propriety of the president’s decision to use chartered flights, the benefits it has brought to the country whiles questioning the motives of Ablakwa.



It also emphasized the point that the President in his capacity as a private citizen had travelled the world. The statement signed by Eugene Arhin stated that Akufo-Addo had added only one new destination in his travels as president – i.e. since assuming office in 2017.



“It is worth pointing out that the President is known to have travelled widely as a private citizen, and, perhaps with the exception of Svalbard in Norway, there is no place he has visited as President that he had not known before.

“President Akufo-Addo continue to work for the development, progress and prosperity of Mother Ghana, and is determined to chart a sustainable path out of the difficulties confronting the current citizenry,” the statement added.



In a rebuttal to the specific claim, the North Tongu MP said it was not necessary to tout the president’s pre-politics travels especially when the cost of the travels have not been stated.



“Like many, I wonder about the relevance of touting the President’s extensive travel history before joining public service, particularly, when the Presidency failed to provide any scintilla of evidence that Nana Akufo-Addo as a private citizen ever chartered a €20,000 an hour ultra-luxury jet,” Ablakwa hit back.



Ablakwa has alleged that the president has over 13 months undertaken eight luxury jet trips that has cost the nation in excess of GHC34 million.



“A conservatively estimated total cost of Akufo-Addo’s obscenely lavish chartered trips over the last 13-months which has been paid for by the suffering Ghanaian taxpayer works out to a staggering GHS34million.



“This GHS34million could have been saved because Ghana possesses a functioning Presidential Jet in great condition,” his post added.

He also announced that together with other MPs, a draft Private Member’s Bill to regulate Presidential Travels will be triggered in Parliament.



“I hope we shall be successful so that no future president regardless of which political party platform brought them to power would have the unfettered discretion to subject national coffers to such an unconscionable assault. May God help us,” his post of June 25 concluded.



