Akufo-Addo trying to get me help MPs who double as ministers – Alban Bagbin

President Akufo-Addo with Speaker Alban Bagbin

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has disclosed that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is making moves to get him to help Members of Parliament (MPs) who double as Ministers of State in the House.

This, according to him is occasioned by the unique make of the 8th Parliament of the 4th Republic which he said neither has a majority nor a minority.



He said the split composition of the 8th Parliament does not allow the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) the power it perceives to have in the House.



He explained that the woes of the NPP in the house are even more deepened because some of their MPs double as Ministers of State who have competing responsibilities and are sometimes unable to attend Parliamentary sittings.

This situation, he said the President is taking steps to have him [the Speaker] help address.



“The President is trying to get me to take some steps to assist so that they (MPs who double as Ministers) can be in parliament to work”, he said.