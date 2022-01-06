Akufo-Addo trying to redeem himself with 10,000 housing units promise – Akuoku

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for the Bortianor–Ngleshie Amanfro constituency in the 2020 general election, Alexander Akuoku, doubts government can fulfil its promise of constructing 10,000 affordable housing units for teachers.

On his accord, President Akufo-Addo's promise is an attempt to save face with teachers after the blundering "you cannot be a teacher alone and be a millionaire" statement in 2021.



"The President's promise to teachers to provide them with 10,000 housing units was just a face-saving message. It is his attempt to save face from what he told teachers last year that they can never be rich through teaching. Some teachers were angry and lashed out at him, so he used his 1st encounter with them after that blunder to say something nice," he declared.



In a panel discussion on Happy98.9FM's Epa Hoa Daben political talk show with Sefah-Danquah, he counted this promise as one of the many unfulfilled promises of the President.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured teachers government is working on providing them with 10,000 affordable housing units in the next two years.

Speaking at the sixth quadrennial national delegates' conference of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) in Kumasi on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, he said, "The Ministry of Works and Housing is in discussion with teacher unions, including your own, to provide more housing opportunities for teachers".



"Within the next two years, it is proposed that 10,000 housing units on affordable terms will be developed for teachers across the country."



The politician comparing the number of teachers on the government payroll to the housing units questioned if they would be enough for all teachers. "There are over 200,000 teachers now, and this promise does not even meet a quarter of their population. There is a better way of introducing a housing scheme for teachers than this, and this will not even fix the accommodation problems of teachers."