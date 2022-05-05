Akufo-Addo unlucky, Ukraine war affected Ghana’s press freedom ranking – Manasseh mocks

Manasseh Azure Awuni is an award winning investigative journalist

Ghana slumps on World Press Freedom Index

Government blames Covid-19, Russia-Ukraine war on challenges of the country



Government urged to take a critical look at Press Freedom



Investigative Journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni, has made a joke out of Ghana’s latest low ranking on the World Press Freedom Index released by Reporters Without Borders.



In a post on his social media handle, Azure Awuni attributed Ghana’s ranking to the effect of the Russia–Ukraine war - which started in February this year.



He noted that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has not been lucky.

The comment by the award-winning journalist comes on the back of the government’s consistent use of the ravages of the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war as reasons for the economic challenges facing the country.



“The war in Ukraine has affected Ghana's press freedom ranking. Akufo-Addo isn't lucky koraa o,” Manasseh posted on his Facebook timeline.



Ghana dropped by thirty places on the World Press Freedom Index in a report put together by Reporters Without Borders.



The 2022 report saw Ghana place 60th after placing 30 in 2021.



The latest ranking is the lowest in nearly two decades in the country’s history.

It report is out of 180 countries assessed with Ghana recording a decline in its indicative points from 78.67 percent to 67.43 compared to last year.







