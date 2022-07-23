Akufo-Addo urges stakeholders to support newly established ORC

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with officials at the launch of the ORC

President Akufo-Addo launches Office of the Registrar of Companies

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called for support for the newly established Office of the Registrar of Companies.



According to him, the setting up of the ORC follows a 15-year wait that will see the facilitation, administration and registration of companies.

Speaking at an event to launch the Office in Accra on July 22, President Akufo-Addo expressed satisfaction at what he described as a “milestone”



“After a 15-year wait, the office of the Registrar of companies is finally ready to take charge of the administration and the registration of companies. It is a moment of considerable satisfaction for me because I had the pleasure of consenting to the long-awaited Ghana Company Act, 2019.”



“The Act separated the Office of the Registrar of companies from the Registrar General’s Department, taking up solely the duties of company registration and advisory services. And thankfully we are here.”



President Akufo-Addo further pointed out the establishment of the ORC will not render the Registrar General’s Department redundant.

“With the appointment of the first Registrar of Companies, who happens to be female, the new Registrar General will be appointed to carry on his duties,” he explained.



The President however disclosed that the new Office will soon move to a new location situated within the University of Ghana premises.



“I have been informed that the office space is too small and unfit for purpose. With the assistance of the Attorney-General, 2 acres of land have been acquired within the premises of the University of Ghana for the construction of a new office building. The Registrar of Companies will carry out his duties in this office space.”



The president in his concluding remarks called on all stakeholders to support the Registrar of Companies to “deliver excellent services and improve the processes of doing business in Ghana.”

About the Registrar of Companies



Registrars of Companies (ROC) appointed under Section 609 of the Companies Act covering the various States and Union Territories are vested with the primary duty of registering companies and LLPs floated in the respective states and the Union Territories and ensuring that such companies and LLPs comply with statutory requirements under the Act.



The offices operate as a registry of records, relating to the companies registered with them, which are made available for inspection by members of the public on payment of the prescribed fee.



Government on its part exercises administrative control over these offices through the respective Regional Directors.

Meanwhile, under the old Companies Law, the RGD was responsible for the registration of companies, partnerships, business names, marriages, adoptions, and property rights among others, which overburdened it to deliver quality services.



But with the latest establishment of the ORC, the RGD will now place its focus on all other duties and leave anything related to business operations for the Registrar of Companies to manage.



However, the new Act requires the two registries to retain internally generated funds to carry out their operations.



