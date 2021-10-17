Akufo-Addo uses presidential jet for 24-hour trip to Mali

Akufo-Addo met by Col Assimi Goita at the Modibo Keita Int. Airport in Bamako

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo arrived in Mali on Sunday, October 17, 2021; on an Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, mission.

He traveled aboard the presidential jet, Dassault Falcon 900 EXE, and was met at the main airport in Bamako by the President of the Malian Transitional Government, Colonel Assimi Goita.



The Malian presidency wrote about the visit: "The President of the Transition, HE Colonel Assimi GOITA, Head of State, welcomed this morning at the President Modibo Keita International Airport, the President of the Republic of Ghana, HE Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Chairperson of the Conference of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government.



"Several officials had also come to welcome the visiting president whose landing was preceded by a few minutes by the ECOWAS mediator and former Nigerian president Goodluck Jonathan. Both are in Bamako for a 24-hour working visit."

Mali was suspended from ECOWAS after a second coup d'etat earlier this year. The country is currently working on a transitional path for the return to democratic rule.



President Akufo-Addo was accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botwchwey and National Security Minister, Albert Kan-Dapaah.



