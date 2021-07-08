Akufo-Addo using bogus people to implement his big vision for Ghana - Kennedy Agyapong

Combination photo of Kennedy Agyapong and president Akufo-Addo

Assin Central lawmaker Kennedy Agyapong has indicated that the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo administration is suffering because his vision is bigger than his appointees.

According to him, the President has serious plans for the country which when implemented will lead the country into prosperity.



But that hasn’t been the case not because the President is visionless but because his plans and vision for the country are bigger than the people he has appointed into various key positions in his government.



“The problem Akufo-Addo has is that his vision is too overwhelming than some of the Minister. That is why you see that things are not getting done. Honestly, when you meet Akufo-Addo one on one he has ideas for this country.

"But the implementers some of them are bogus. The Chief Directors and Chief Executives who he has appointed most of them are just bogus that is why he has a problem,” he told Dentaa in an interview.



The difference between myself and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is the fact that I would’ve sacked all the bogus people from my government. I believe in Nana but I don’t know if it’s age because he has become so calm and gentle.