Akufo-Addo visits Brussels, Kigali; returns June 25

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo - President of Ghana

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, left Accra yesterday, June 19, 2022 for a two-nation official visit to Belgium and Rwanda.

His first stop is Brussels where he will join eleven other leaders to address the 15th Edition of the European Development Days Forum.



The forum, organised by the European Commission, will create a platform for sharing of experiences, discussions aimed at forging new partnerships and innovative solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges.



The theme for this year’s edition of the Brussels forum is “Global Gateway: building sustainable partnerships for a connected world.” .



According to a brief statement, the President and his entourage will on Wednesday, 22nd June, arrive in Kigali, Rwanda where he will attend the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

While in Rwanda, President Akufo Addo will attend the ground breaking ceremony for the construction of an mRNA vaccine factory in Kigali. BioNTech is setting up modular “turnkey” mRNA vaccine facilities in Rwanda, Senegal and Ghana.



He is accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, and officials from the presidency and foreign ministry.



President Akufo-Addo returns to Ghana on Saturday, 25th June. In his absence, the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, shall act in his stead.