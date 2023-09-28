Director of Legal Affairs for the NDC, Godwin Edudzi Tameklo

Director of Legal Affairs of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Godwin Edudzi Tameklo, has alleged that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is maneuvering for a third term in office through Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

These comments, by the legal practitioner, come at the time, Alan Kyerematen broke away from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to contest come 2024 as an independent candidate.



Speaking on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana, Edudzi Tameklo claimed that Akufo-Addo's desire for a third term through Bawumia is evident.



“That is the NPP that Akufo-Addo has established and built for himself and his protégé Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



“What is not in doubt is that Akufo-Addo believes that he can get a third term through his protege Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia” he stated.



According to him, to satisfy this desire, the president has schemed with the NPP leadership to ensure that the vice president becomes the flagbearer of the party.

“But the point ought to be made clear that because Akufo-Addo wants a third term, through his protégé, has schemed the NPP leadership structure in such a way as to achieve that only outcome,” he added.



Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is one of the flagbearer hopefuls who is seeking to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) into the 2024 general election and subsequently become president of the republic.



Akufo-Addo wants a 3rd term through his protégé, Bawumia - Edudzi Tameklo#GoodMorningGhana #MetroTV pic.twitter.com/yOo7nWHZ7G — Metro TV Ghana (@metrotvgh) September 28, 2023

