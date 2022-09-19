Akufo-Addo was honest over Aisha Huang’s deportation - Tema MCE

Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey

The Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey is defending President Akufo-Addo’s widely publicized admission that he is not sure that the notorious Chinese illegal miner, Aisha Huang was in fact deported in 2018, as an act of honest leadership.

In a write-up on social media, the MCE expressed surprise at the +criticism that people, especially the NDC, have been heaping on the president over admission which was made on a radio interview at Ho in the Volta Region.



“So for those who are calling the president incompetent and a sleeper on the job, what were they expecting from him – lies?” Hon. Amarh Ashitey questioned.



According to him, “rather than the insults and name-calling, the critics should appreciate the candour and honest leadership that the president showed in that interview.”



President Akufo-Addo is currently touring the Volta Region. In a stopover interview at Ho, the Volta Regional capital, the president said he was not sure Aisha Huang had been deported in 2018 as has been claimed by security agencies.



Huang, a notorious Chinese illegal miner, was deported from the country in 2018.



However, she was recently arrested in the country again, raising questions as to how she managed to steal back into the country to continue with galamsey.

When President Akufo-Addo was asked about her, he said he was not sure she had indeed been deported in 2018.



"I'm not still sure whether she (Aisha Huang) was in fact deported or whether she fled the country the first time, and has now come back," President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said.



In response to this, Ghanaians have been calling the President incompetent with members of the opposition NDC especially being vicious about the whole propaganda.



“Those calling the President incompetent apparently expected him to lie to Ghanaians, but that would have been dishonest leadership.



“Typically, in matters like this, it has to be appreciated that they do not get to the president; who will even expect that the deportation of an illegal miner from Ghana will be told the president given it is not such a weighty matter of state. And so if the President is suddenly put on the spot over it, it is reasonable that he admits that he has some doubts since all the facts are not with him,” Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey wrote.