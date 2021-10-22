Akufo-Addo was just being playful with Aflao chief – Buaben Asamoa

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The Director of Communications for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Buaben Asamoa has asked Ghanaians not to take the President’s remarks to the Aflao chief to heart.

He posits that the President was just being playful with his comments and did not mean any harm.



He was speaking in an interview with Happy FM’s Don Prah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show when he said: “The President made this statement on a lighter note and people are dwelling on this to make a case. Have we forgotten that in the same interview, he gave an update on what projects he has completed and what he has not completed?”



Buaben Asamoa defended that, in any way, the President and his government have decided to complete projects that were priorities to them and people must understand it as such.



“He has made an interview and he made it known that he hasn’t abandoned any project and government has its priority projects. Mahama also abandoned projects by Kufuor and they defended that they weren’t priorities for them,” he added.

The lawyer, further commenting on the statements by the President, noted that “he [the President] was just joking about what he said. I don’t believe that with his relationship with chiefs, he will just disrespect the Aflao paramount chief. It is even possible that they are friends.”



The Paramount Chief of Aflao, Torgbui Adzonu-Gaga Amenya Fiti V, had demanded that the government swiftly commissions the almost completed but abandoned Senior High School project in his town.



Torgbui Fiti V, who said he had become frustrated by the lack of school buildings in his town, demanded that the government open the GHS 9 million school complex within four months.



But President Nana Addo in reaction to this demand retorted that if the Paramount Chief feels strongly about the project, he can complete it himself.