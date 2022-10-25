Akufo-Addo was not in booed convoy; NDC aspirant behind viral video – E/R NPP chairman

Screenshot of from the purported booing video

The Eastern Regional chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party, Jeff Konadu, has discredited a viral video in which President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was purportedly booed during his tour of the region.

According to him, the president was not the one in the convoy that was booed as he had already left the area for his next destination.



He mentioned that it was rather a District Chief Executive (DCE) who was passing through the area and was ‘mistakenly’ booed.



Speaking on Accra-based Neat FM on October 24, Jeff Konadu further alleged that a women organizer aspirant of the National Democratic Congress was behind the incident stressing that it was to score political points.



“It was NDC people who orchestrated that supposed booing. We know the one who did it. She is someone who is contesting as NDC deputy women’s organizer at Akroso. We know the one who sent the video. We had finished using the convoy for what it was intended for.

“We parted ways with the president and he had also left. If you look at the video, you will see a white vehicle which is a DCE passing. It was then that the NDC woman went for camera and recorded. They are two or three and we know them all.



“They did the video to portray that Ghanaians are booing the president. The president had gone past Asamankese by then. Ghanaians were pleased to have met the president because they have seen his good works in the Eastern Region. If anyone sees the booing video, just know it is from two or three people for an agenda but it did not work,” Jeff Konadu said.



Background



In a recent video sighted by GhanaWeb, some residents were be heard purportedly booing the president and his entourage as they drove on a stretch riddled with potholes in a town reported to be Akyem Akroso, in the Eastern Region.

The president reportedly received boos due to the appalling condition of the area's roads, according to a Twitter user going by the name @PrinceHenry_PHK.



Skyrocketing fuel prices, ever-increasing food market prices, bad roads, and a high cost of living among other factors have driven Ghanaians to resort to booing the president at any given chance.



The first time was at the Global Citizen Festival, an international event held at Ghana's Independence Square, where he was jeered as he took the platform to make his speech.



The incident drew a lot of criticism, with some chastising the youth and labelling them impolite for engaging in such behavior on an international platform.

A few days ago, while the president toured the Ashanti region to commission some projects, several market women and men also booed at him and his entourage as they drove through Adum.



The number of times Ghanaians have publicly shown their anger with the current administration in recent weeks now stands at three following the purported booing episode in the Eastern region.



Watch the booing video below:









You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:







DS/SARA