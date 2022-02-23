Akufo-Addo will be remembered as the most corrupt Ghanaian leader - Mensah Thompson

Mensah Thompson

Mensah Thompson was arrested for publication of false news

He said, Akufo-Addo will be remembered as the most corrupt leader



He spoke on Metro TV's 'One on One' show



Mensah Thompson, Executive Director, Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability, ASEPA, has advised President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to be more concerned about his age and legacy.



According to him, until something changes, President Akufo-Addo will go down as the most corrupt leader in Ghana's history.



Speaking to Bridget Otoo on the ‘One on One’ show on Metro TV, Monday, February 21, Thompson indicated that he always compares the legacies of the past Heads of States of this country to that of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and he can tell each government and what legacy it left for Ghanaians.



“When President Rawlings left power, we still remember him that he bequeathed to us this Fourth Republic, the role he played and that we enjoy this Fourth Republic because of President JJ Rawlings; that’s his legacy.

“When President Kufuor came, we went to HIPC, we got a lot of debt forgiveness and that gave us some breathing space to restart our economy and that is why this economy was built. He also repealed the criminal libel law. The foundation of this economy could all be credited to President Kufuor and the role he played; that’s his legacy,” he said.



Thompson continued: “President Atta Mills came, he came to continue from where President Kufuor left off. President Mahama came, he built infrastructure and today when we mention John Mahama what everybody says is infrastructure.



“What is the one thing that in 10-year’s time, we will remember President Akufo-Addo for, I leave that to the public to judge.”



When pressed by the host to mention at least one thing that he [Mensah Thompson] will remember President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for, like the free SHS and what have you, the ASEPA boss noted that, until something changes in the next three years, “what we will remember President Akufo-Addo for is intolerance, corruption and (a) mismanaged economy…”



Mensah Thompson, was recently arrested and charged with the publication of false news. The anti-graft and social advocacy group leader had alleged that relatives of the president had used the Presidential aircraft for a shopping trip to the United Kingdom in December 2021.



But the Ghana Armed Forces debunked the claim, discredited the reportage and asked the general public to disregard it.

In an interesting twist, however, Mensah Thompson backtracked on his claims and rendered an unqualified apology for peddling the false claims.



“In the same medium I made the earlier publication, I withdraw the publication pending an official response from the GCAA. I unreservedly apologise to the Ghana Armed Forces if their image was in any way affected by my publication. We shall put out for your consumption the response to our request from the GCAA records of the Falcon 900-EX.”, he posted on social media.



The Army reported him to the Police following which he was invited, detained and arraigned before a Circuit Court, he is currently on bail.



