Akufo-Addo will go down as the only leader who delivered misery to Ghanaians on his birthday – Adongo

Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo

Adongo says Akufo-Addo is giving himself a birthday present

Akufo-Addo marshalled his troops to parliament to pass E-Levy – MP



Parliament finally passes E-Levy



Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo, has bemoaned the insistence of the government to pass the E-Levy bill.



He said that by the passage of the E-Levy, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will go down as the only president to deliver misery to Ghanaians on his birthday.



“… I have today is the president’s birthday, and I wish him a happy birthday. But unfortunately, the president has come to wish the whole of Ghana a very sad birthday. Mr Speaker, he (Akufo-Addo) has marshalled all his troops to this chamber to deliver misery and rape the poor’s little money … it will go down as the President who chose a very memorable day to punish his own citizens with E-Levy," he said.

Adongo, who was speaking on the floor of Parliament, added that “Mr Speaker when we were all gearing up to support the Ghana Black Stars, we did know that what will make us suffer is E-Levy. And I want this message to go to the president that he was elected to serve the people and not to publish. The people have roundly rejected the E-Levy. Our constituents have given us clear instructions not to approve E-levy and yet the president says he will impose E-Levy whether we like it or not and he will do it as a birthday president to himself."



Also, the MP said that the government after mismanaging Ghana’s Economy will pass the E-Levy with the excuse that without it Ghana’s economy will collapse.



“Mr Speaker, we all agree that they have run this country into a ditch, we agree that they have damaged and compromised the future of this economy. We agree that we have gotten to a point where out of GH¢ 145 billion appropriations we gave them only 6 million less will run this country down.



“… we have come to a point where the minister himself says the government is broke. In fact, Mr Speaker rather than sounding at the risk of saying that we have been blackmailed through some to the comments of government to approve E-Levy saying that if you don’t approve E-Levy we won’t pay school fees if you don’t approve E-Levy you will not get you salary … are we been blackmailed to accept the misery,” he said.



Parliament on March 29, 2022, passed the E-Levy bill after the minority caucus in parliament walked out of the house, saying they will not participate in the passage of the bill.