Akufo-Addo will go down as the worst president in African history – Akamba

National Organizer of the National Democratic Congress, Joshua Akamba

National Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Joshua Akamba has chastised the Akufo-Addo government for failure to clamp down on the lawlessness in the security services in the country.

Akamba who was speaking to Oheneba Boamah Bennie on Battleground on Power FM said the militarization of civilians under a supposed human rights lawyer-turned president is unprecedented.



“Nana Akufo-Addo, there is blood on your hands because he is the Commander in Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces, so when soldiers shoot anyhow on innocent, rioting citizens, their blood will have to be on the president’s hands,” Akamba said while reacting to the Ejura shooting that killed two protesters last week.



“President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia, blood stains are on your hands for looking on for that to happen to innocent people, he added.



He said his party will continue to hold the government to account in the face of what he described as growing lawlessness by militias of the NPP administration pushed into in the security services.

The NDC organized a demonstration last Tuesday to seek justice for the family of a social activist Ibrahim Mohammed (Kaaka) who was murdered by a mob at Ejura in the Ashanti Region.



Kaaka’s death sparked an angry protest at Ejura in the Ashanti region last Tuesday where a joint taskforce of police and military shot sporadically into the civilians, killing two.



6 others were injured in the process, sparking a national conversation on insecurity in the country.



Akamba believes the inquiry set by the government will not provide justice for the aggrieved families.