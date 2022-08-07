Akufo-Addo will reshuffle his ministers when he wants; nobody can force him – Agric Minister

Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, has berated people calling for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to reshuffle his ministers.

According to Dr. Afriyie Akoto, per the 1992 Constitution of Ghana, only the president can reshuffle or sack any of his ministers if he is not satisfied with their work.



In a Hello FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb, the minister added that the people calling for the president to reshuffle his government are only expressing their views and the president can not be forced to do as they please.



“Nobody can tell the president what to do. The Constitution gives him (the president) the power to appoint a number of people (ministers) he wants to work with. If he is not happy with the work of any of his ministers, he has the prerogative to relieve the person of his/her duties and appoint another person.



“It is up to the president's own judgement, and so if someone sitting aside says the president must reshuffle, that is his/her view. Whether the president thinks the person is right or not is up to him (the president),” he said in Twi.



Many Ghanaians, including leading members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), have called on the president to reshuffle his ministers and are particularly concerned about the president's changing the current Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, who they accuse of mismanaging Ghana’s economy.

Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie, Member of Parliament for Effiduase Asokore in the Ashanti Region, is one of the NPP members who has called on Akufo-Addo to conduct a ministerial reshuffle.



The lawmaker cited the overwhelming thirst and request of the masses for his call stating that he believes that the call is in the right direction given prevailing economic conditions in the country.



“The government must justify that appointees are performing and that there is no need for a reshuffle…. Now I join them, and that is the masses, and that is what they are saying.



“If they are calling for a reshuffle, you have to do it. If I was the president, I will do a reshuffle because that is what the people are saying,” he said in an interview on Wontumi FM.



