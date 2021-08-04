'Akufo-Addo will retain me as Ellembelle DCE' - Kwasi Bonzoh

Ellembelle DCE, Kwasi Bonzoh

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

The caretaker District Executive Chief (DCE) for Ellembelle District Assembly in the Western Region, Kwasi Bonzoh, has said President Akufo-Addo will re-nominate him as the DCE for the area.

Kwasi Bonzoh who was nominated by President Akufo-Addo and subsequently confirmed by the Assembly Members of Ellembelle in 2017, is seeking re-appointment to serve the Ellembelle District Assembly for another four years.



Speaking to newsmen in the area on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, the Ellembelle NPP 2020 parliamentary candidate, Kwasi Bonzoh appealed to the residents of Ellembelle District to remain calm as President Akufo-Addo is getting ready to officially announce his MMDCEs within this month.



"I understand the list has delayed but let us remain calm and have hope in the President to release the list on his appointed time and I know the list will be released very soon", he pleaded.



Asking whether the President will re-nominate him or not, Kwasi Bonzoh boldly said President Akufo-Addo would re-nominate him to continue his good works.



"I know President Akufo-Addo is going to re-nominate me because of my good works, since I became the DCE, I have done a lot of projects for Ellembelle District and I have made President Akufo-Addo popular in Ellembelle District because of the works I have done on his behalf", he said.

He added that: "Today through my leadership we have asphalted Esiama to Nkroful road, we have built many schools in Ellembelle District, we are constructing so many town roads in Ellembelle District, we have built a fish market complex at Nzema Aiyinasi among others".



He, therefore, took the opportunity to rubbish reports circulating on social media that a certain young man has been nominated by the President as the next District Chief Executive (DCE) for Ellembelle.



"Officially I have not been re-nominated but it is some people who are writing on social media that a certain young man I don't want to mention his name has been nominated as Ellembelle DCE, every morning they will post a picture of that young man congratulating him so it not my supporters who are congratulating me"



"I have told my supporters and my well-wishers not to make noise on social media and allow the President to do what is right but I know the President, Akufo-Addo will mention my name and even if the President did not mention me, I will still support the NPP and my supporters should not fear", he concluded.



President Akufo-Addo is expected to officially announce his MMDCEs within this month to steer affairs of the local Assemblies.

The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu has disclosed that President Akufo-Addo would release the MMDCEs list immediately the President has returned home from his UK trip.



According to him, the infusion of youthful people and other factors, including ethnic background, also contributed to the delay in settling for the selected persons.



"The committee has finished and presented its report to the president. There is the need to ensure gender balance, the infusion of youthful people, and also to respond to local dynamics and ethnic backgrounds as well," John Boadu told Citi News.



Per Article 243 (1) of the 1992 Constitution, the District Chief Executive for every district shall be appointed by the President with the prior approval of not less than two-thirds majority of members of the Assembly present and voting at a meeting.