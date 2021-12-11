Akufo-Addo will shepherd Ghana into a safe Christmas - Tema MCE

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Yohane Amarh Ashitey

Source: Ken Amankwah, Contributor

The Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, Yohane Amarh Ashitey, has urged Ghanaians to look forward to the upcoming yuletide with positivity in spite of the dangers of COVID-19 and the challenges that the pandemic has wrought around the world.

This is because, according to him, President Akufo-Addo will safely shepherd the country into the Christmas holidays without the strictures that Ghanaians had to endure during the 2020 Christmas holidays because of the virus and the elections.



“We have already heard that there is a package of measures that the President is going to announce and I believe it will allay the fears of many who are already calling for direction from the government.



President Akufo-Addo is poised to ensure that we go through the holidays and come out healthy and so we can all look up to him for the required direction,” Hon. Amarh Ashitey said.



His revelation comes in the wake of concerns that have been emerging over possible spikes in COVID-19 infections during Ghana’s biggest holiday season.



Some have called for a semi-lockdown of sorts to prevent a possible fourth wave of infections by the latest variant of the virus – Omicron. However, there have also been suggestions that a lockdown would be unduly tasking, and that the best strategy would be for the government to use the holiday season to drive the government's ongoing vaccination campaign.

On 26 November 2021, WHO designated the variant B.1.1.529 a variant of concern, named Omicron, on the advice of WHO’s Technical Advisory Group on Virus Evolution (TAG-VE).



This decision was based on the evidence presented to the TAG-VE that Omicron has several mutations that may have an impact on how it behaves, for example, on how easily it spreads or the severity of illness it causes. Here is a summary of what is currently known.



According to Hon. Amarh Ashitey, President Akufo-Addo can be trusted to come up with the best strategy for the Christmas season.



“Whatever strategy will be best for the country will come from the President who has very competent health professionals advising him. I believe that from the response that the President has led so far against COVID, we can trust him to safely shepherd Ghana through the Christmas season,” the Tema MCE said.



He advised Ghanaians however to take responsibility for themselves as well as the safety of their fellow Ghanaians during the yuletide. “The nature of the pandemic is that everybody in any given community is at risk if just one person catches the virus,” Yohane Amarh Ashitey added.