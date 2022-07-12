Akufo-Addo will soon blame Ghana’s economic crisis on Shinzo Abe’s assasination – Asiedu Nketia

Ghana facing economic crisis

Government of Ghana blames COVID-19, Russia-Ukraine war for economic challenges



Government seeks IMF bailout



General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has blasted government for apportioning undue blame for Ghana’s current economic crisis.



According to him, Ghana’s debt situation is a result of failed leadership for which the government must make an honest admission instead of apportioning undue blame on global events.



“Our current position is not good and we should be truthful to ourselves and admit that our government has failed. Let’s not blame Ukraine and Russia. It (the war) has an impact, why not, but the global environment has never been stable. There is always a challenge. So if you are going to blame events in the international community everyday then the question is why do we have leaders? Because other leaders are living within that environment and they are making progress,” he said.



Speaking on the Tuesday, July 12, 2022, of Okay FM’s morning show, Asiedu Nketia said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo might as well attribute the recent assassination of former Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe to the current crisis.

“If we don’t take care tomorrow Akufo-Addo will come out and blame the assassination of Shinzo Abe for Ghana’s economic crisis,” Asiedu Nketia added.



Government on July 1, 2022, announced a decision to seek financial support through an IMF programme.



According to the government, the decision has become necessary due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war on Ghana’s economy.







GA/WA