Akufo-Addo will soon impose ‘Ukraine Levy’ on Ghanaians – NDC’s Fuseini Donkor

Former Chief Executive for Sekyere Afram Plains District and a member of the NDC Communication Team, Fuseini Donkor, has said Ghanaians should expect more taxes from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Speaking on Akoma FM on Thursday, March 3, the former DCE stated:



“I foresee the President introduce Ukraine war levy on Ghanaians.”

According to Fuseini Donkor, the current administration led by President Akufo-Addo “is insensitive to the plight of Ghanaians and would not stop until he snuffed the life out of the already ailing economy.”



Fuseini Donkor was contributing to discussions on the effects of the Ukrainian war on Ghana.