Akufo-Addo will soon sack appointees interested in becoming Prez - Analyst

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Political analyst Michael Ebo Amoah has predicted that President Akufo-Addo will soon sack all his ministers who have expressed interest in becoming president.

Mr. Ebo Amoah averred that all ministers who have expressed interest in contesting the presidential race might lose focus on their core mandate if they’re not made to step aside for others to be appointed.



He indicated political parties in power are usually obsessed with the next election, and appointees who have expressed interest may not perform as expected since their attention is on their quest to be elected as presidential candidates.



He was speaking on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm on the current scene and ongoing interests of individuals in the NPP government.

He expressed worry that even before the President was sown in to begin his second term, some individuals expressed their interest in becoming the next presidential candidate.



He said some of the persons who have expressed interest lack the capacity to be elected as president, but because of their money, they think they can buy votes and get to be elected.



Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen, former Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko and Agric Minister Dr. Akoto Afriyie have expressed their interest in the seat.