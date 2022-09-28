'Akufo-Addo will walk away from the State House with shame and anger from heaven' – Pastor’s 2021 prophecy pops up

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

In December 2021, a Zambian-based Ghanaian Prophet, Elijah Kofi King issued a prophecy about the presidency of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

In the prophecy video which is being shared across social media, the leader of King of Fire Arena Ministries who claims to have prophesied the president’s election into office accused Nana Addo of turning away from God.



According to the prophet, the actions of the president have incurred the wrath of God which will cause him to leave office as a disgraced president.



“The president God chose like King Ahab has turned his heart from God for material blessings. He has turned his heart from God and has sold the destiny of the nation. So the president of Ghana will be one of the presidents that will walk away from the state house with a lot of shame and a lot of anger from the court of heaven.



As part of the consequences of his actions, the prophet said President Akuf-Addo and his generation will have it difficult in assuming the presidency or any other high office in the country.



He added that the New Patriotic Party on whose ticket the president ran for office will also suffer for the actions of the president.



"As long as God lives, unless he will repent and change some of the steps he has taken to put the nation into the jaws of the enemy to eat. But if not, starting with him to his descendants no one will ever rise up from his family into the state house or into prominence. Even his party, as he leaves the office, will take them many decades, not that the opposition will come into power two terms and they will come back. It will take them many decades to return. Because the nation of Ghana is one of the beloved of God. But as it is now, there is an exchange in the realm of the spirit,” the prophet said.

For the year 2022, the prophet said Ghana under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo will experience a lot of challenges including labour agitations, deaths and economic hardship as part of heaven’s judgement on the country.







“Even the nation of Ghana next year 2022, there will be a lot of chaos in the name of demonstrations, in the name of strikes there will be a lot of judgement on the nation. People will be dying anyhow, when it rains the rain will rain with judgement, when the sun comes down on the earth it will come with judgement. The people will complain of too much hardship and any nation that will come to that level of too much complain, it is because God has turned his back on that nation and that is what God has for the nation of Ghana.



“I prophesied that that man was going to win the election before it happened. Did I not? And he won the election and the same alter I stood on to prophecy his victory is the same alter I am standing on to prophecy about the judgement of God visiting him for selling the destiny of the nation to the western world,” the prophet added.







