Akufo-Addo won't Will National Cathedral to his children - Egyapa Mercer to critics

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Sekondi, Andrew Egyapa Mercer, has refuted suggestions the National Cathedral project is a personal promise of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to God and not the people of Ghana.



According to him, the Cathedral like any other project of government including the Nation’s Builders Corps (NABCo) programme is a personal promise of the president.



In a JoyNews interview monitored by GhanaWeb, the MP added that the president will not Will the National Cathedral to his family after his death.

“You may think that it (the National Cathedral) is not worthy of any state involvement but I think that it is worthy of full state involvement.



“His Excellency the President thinks that it may not be worthy of the state funding the entirety of it. Each of us is entitled to his view. But, don’t suggest to me that this is a property that the president can Will to his children upon his demise because that is not the case,” Egyapa, who is also the deputy minister of energy said.



The government has come under a lot of criticism by Ghanaians for its insistence on going on with the National Cathedral project even though the country was going through a lot of challenges. Some Ghanaians are saying that the National Cathedral project is Akufo-Addo’s personal promise to God and that there should not be a priority for the government.



