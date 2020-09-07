General News

Akufo-Addo won’t be alive to repay borrowed monies so don’t vote for him – Mahama to Ghanaians

“If we follow the order of life, the path ahead of Akufo-Addo is shorter than all of you, young people. If you go to the market, you’ll see a small goatskin and an old goatskin. Young people can die I agree but if the natural order is to be maintained somebody who is twenty years old is going to live the next fifty years”.

“At my age, I’m going to live shorter, Nana Akufo-Addo is going to live shorter because at his age, in the natural order of things, he has shorter time so that debt he is not going to pay.



This is the logic former president is preaching as he seeks to overturn a deficit of over a million votes in his attempt to return to the flagstaff house.



He lamented that since assuming power in 2017, the Akufo-Addo government has added a whopping GHC137bn to the country’s debt stock with little to show for it.



Addressing chiefs and elders of the Nadowli traditional council John Mahama urged Ghanaians to demand accountability from the government over how it expended those borrowed monies.



According to the NDC flagbearer, Akufo-Addo who he asserts has borrowed over GHC137billion will not live long enough to settle those debts so it will be unwise for Ghanaians to trust the future of the country into his hands.

He advised the younger generation to be bear in mind that by the time it is due for the country to settle its debts, Akufo-Addo will no longer be in existence and the responsibility will fall on them.



He stated that the government can’t blame the huge debt on the Free SHS as the programme is funded with oil revenue.



“Free SHS is not part of the debt. Free SHS is GHC3.6billion and it was taken from our oil revenues so it is not part of the debt. So let’s put Free SHS aside, GHC137bn, what have you done with it? That is the question we must enter this election with. He (Akufo-Addo) is not going to pay it.





