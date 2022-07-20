Akufo-Addo would have made Ghana ungovernable as opposition leader – Ahmed Ibrahim

Deputy Minority Chief Whip, Ahmed Ibrahim

The Deputy Minority Chief Whip, Ahmed Ibrahim, has painted a gloomy picture for Ghana, if Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was the opposition leader in the eighth Parliament.

According to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Banda Constituency in the Bono Region, Ghana would not have survived a month if the president was the opposition leader in the eighth Parliament.



Mr. Ibrahim painted this picture about the leadership style of the president on the Citizens Show, the evening socio-political show hosted by Nana Kwabena Bobie Ansah on Accra 100.5 FM on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.



He added that the governing New Patriotic Party is surviving because of the humility of former President John Dranmani Mahama as well as that of the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisssu.



He said Ghana is surviving because the opposition is under the leadership of these two humble individuals.



He was categorical that Ghana would not be where it is today if the president was the opposition leader with said numbers in Parliament.

He said the presidency has exposed the real character of the president.



He bemoaned the president’s disregard for rule of law, principles, processes, and procedures among others as Commander-In-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces.



He explained that all the things the president said in opposition such as "president at all cost", and "all-die-be" are manifesting under his reign.



He said at the time all well-meaning Ghanaians are complaining about the elephant-sized government, the president is still increasing the cost of government by flying expensive private jets.