Akufo-Ado presents 100 vehicles, 600 motorbikes, 6 APC’s to Police Service

President Akufo-Addo received by IGP at the function

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Tuesday, 21st February 2023, presented 100 pick-up vehicles, 600 motorbikes and 6 Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) vehicles to the Police Service, in addition to commissioning the National Police Headquarters facelift project.

According to the President, the presentation of this equipment, “are evidence, if any were needed, of Government’s commitment to the continuous retooling of the Police, a responsibility my government takes very seriously.



"It is borne out of the fact that the Police plays a critical role in the development of our country, hence the need to ensure that the Police Service is adequately resourced to discharge its duties for the safety and security of all of us, as well as for the growth of economic activity.”







The one hundred (100) pickup vehicles, six hundred (600) motorbikes and six (6) APC vehicles handed over by the President are to be used by the Formed Police Units (FPUs) in all regions of the country.





“Until recently, the FPU was only stationed in Accra. However, through support from the government, the Unit was extended to Kumasi in the Ashanti Region and is and now being formed in all the other regions,” President Akufo-Addo said.







He continued, “All regions across the country are soon going to benefit from the services of this specialised unit. These Regional FPUs will be spread across one hundred and forty (140) bases in various communities in all the regions. Without any doubt, their presence will enhance greatly security, law and order in the country.”



President Akufo-Addo urged the officers, men and women from the FPUs to undertake their duties with the utmost professionalism, adding that “Show love and civility to the communities you will be in, but, at the same time, do your work without fear or favour. Always remember that you are accountable to the good people of Ghana.”



The President acknowledged the numerous renovations and changes that have been carried out on the frontage and the immediate surroundings of the Police Headquarters – the reconstruction of the walls around the headquarters, the remodelling of the gates and the renovation of the CID building.

“The landscaping around the entire building and on your premises will not go unnoticed. I dare say, if we were to rank all public buildings now, the Police Headquarters will most likely emerge as one of the best in terms of the appearance of the surroundings.



"I must say when an environment looks this beautiful and put together, it creates a sense of orderliness and discipline in the minds of its patrons. I commend the leadership of the Service for embarking on this renovation and facelift project,” he added.

























